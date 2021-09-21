Torino vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A continues this midweek and will see Torino host Lazio on Thursday in the fifth matchday of the Italian Serie A.

Torino have had notoriously poor Serie A campaigns over the last two seasons as they avoided relegation by four and five points respectively. Torino have appointed new boss Ivan Nuric over the summer in hopes of returning to the top end of the table.

Torino began their Serie A campaign with back-to-back 2-1 defeats to Atalanta and Fiorentina. However, they returned to winning ways in their third league game as they beat newly-promoted Salernitana 4-0. Torino then picked up a second straight win when they beat Sassuolo 1-0 last weekend.

Lazio, on the other hand, began their Serie A campaign with consecutive victories. They beat Empoli 3-1 in their opening game before beating Spezia 6-1 in their next game.

Lazio were, however, handed their first league defeat in their third game when they lost 2-0 to AC Milan.

Lazio are currently on a three-game winless run which includes their loss to AC Milan, a 1-0 loss to Galatasaray in their Europa League clash and a 2-2 draw with Cagliari in their last league game.

The Eagles currently sit sixth in the Serie A table with seven points from four games.

Torino vs Lazio Head-to-Head

There have been 33 meetings between Torino and Lazio in the past. Lazio hold a far better record with 16 wins while Torino have won just six times. A total of 11 meetings have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in Serie A last season in a game which ended goalless.

Torino Form Guide: W-W-L-L

Lazio Form Guide: D-L-W-W

Torino vs Lazio Team News

Torino

Dennis Praet came off injured against Sassuolo and is expected to miss the game on Thursday. He joins Armando Izzo, Andrea Belotti, Simone Zaza and Simone Verdi on the injured list for Torino.

Injured: Dennis Praet, Armando Izzo, Andrea Belotti, Simone Zaza, Simone Verdi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lazio

Bobby Adekanye is out with injury and will miss the Torino clash. The Dutchman is the only absentee for Lazio ahead of Thursday's game.

Injured: Bobby Adekanye

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Torino vs Lazio Predicted XI

Torino Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Ricardo Rodriguez, Koffi Djidji, Bremer; Ola Aina, Rolando Mandragora, Sasa Lukic, Wilfried Singo; Karol Linetty, Marko Pjaca; Antonio Sanabria

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pepe Reina; Elseid Hysaj, Francesco Acerbi, Luiz Felipe, Manuel Lazzari; Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Pedro, Ciro Immobile

Torino vs Lazio Prediction

Torino go into the game on Thursday off the back of consecutive wins in which they scored five goals and kept clean sheets in both games.

Lazio, on the other hand, have failed to win any of their last three games in all competitions and failed to score in two of those. They will be looking to return to winning ways on Thursday but the points between the sides should be shared.

Prediction: Torino 1-1 Lazio

