Torino vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

The Serie A is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Lazio take on Torino on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes in recent years and have a point to prove in this match.

Torino have made a good start to their league campaign and are currently in eighth place in the Serie A standings. The home side edged Monza to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Lazio are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have also started their Serie A season on an impressive note. The Biancocelesti defeated Bologna by a 2-1 margin in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Torino vs Lazio Head-to-Head

Lazio have a good record against Torino and have won 16 out of the 35 matches played between the two teams. Torino have managed six victories against Lazio and will look to cut the deficit in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Torino form guide in the Serie A: W

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: W

Torino vs Lazio Team News

Torino

David Zima and Aleksei Miranchuk are recovering from injuries at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Alessandro Buongiorno has served his suspension and will be available for selection.

Injured: David Zima, Aleksei Miranchuk

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Lazio

Pedro suffered an ankle injury against Real Valladolid last week and has been ruled out of this fixture. Luis Maximiano was sent off against Torino and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Pedro

Suspended: Luis Maximiano

Unavailable: Patryk Dziczek

Torino vs Lazio Predicted XI

Torino Predicted XI (3-4-3): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Koffi Djidji, Alessandro Buongiorno, Ricardo Rodriguez; Wilfried Singo, Karol Linetty, Samuele Ricci, Ola Aina; Nemanja Radonjic, Nikola Vlasic, Antonio Sanabria

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel; Alessandro Romagnoli, Nicolo Casale, Manuel Lazzari, Adam Marusic; Danilo Cataldi, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Toma Basic; Mattia Zaccagni, Felipe Anderson, Ciro Immobile

Torino vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio have impressive players in their ranks and have managed to step up to the plate under Maurizio Sarri. The likes of Ciro Immobile and Felipe Anderson can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Torino can pack a punch on their day but have struggled against the Biancocelesti in the past. Lazio are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Torino 1-2 Lazio

