Torino vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16th 2024

Torino will welcome Lecce to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in a mid-table Serie A clash on Friday.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten start to 2024, drawing three of their five league games thus far. They have played two draws on the spin, and in their previous outing, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sassuolo, with Duván Zapata equalizing in the ninth minute after Andrea Pinamonti had put Sassuolo ahead in the fifth minute.

The visitors have seen a drop in form recently, with just one win in their last eight league games. After recording a 3-2 home win over Fiorentina earlier this month, they failed to keep that momentum going and lost 4-0 in their away meeting against Bologna last week.

Torino vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 31 times in all competitions thus far. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, with a 15-8 lead in wins, and eight games have ended in draws.

The hosts secured a league double over the visitors last season, with an aggregate score of 3-0. They continued their winning run in the reverse fixture earlier this season, registering a 1-0 away win.

Lecce have endured a winless run in away games in the Serie A this season, with seven of their 10 losses coming in their travels.

Torino, meanwhile, have suffered just one loss at home in the Serie A this term, with that loss coming against league leaders Inter Milan in October.

The hosts have the third-worst attacking record in Serie A this season, scoring 21 goals in 23 games. On the flip side, they have the third-best defensive record, conceding 20 goals in that period.

Torino vs Lecce Prediction

Toro have been in good touch recently, suffering just one loss in their last 10 league outings. They are unbeaten in their five league games in 2024, recording two wins and keeping three clean sheets. They have won four of their last six home games, keeping four clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Adrien Tameze will be unavailable for this match, as the midfielder picked up his fifth yellow card of the season and will serve a suspension. Head coach Ivan Jurić is expected to start Samuele Ricci in Tameze's place. Captain Ricardo Rodriguez was subbed off in the first half against Sassuolo with an injury and is a key absentee.

The Giallorossi have lost four of their last five league games, failing to score thrice in that period. They have suffered five consecutive losses in their away games in the Serie A, failing to score four times, and might struggle here. They have just two wins in their away meetings against the hosts, which is cause for concern.

Head coach Roberto D'Aversa will look to make some changes from their 4-0 loss to Bologna last week, which was the second time they conceded four goals this season.

Considering the current form of the two teams and Lecce's poor away record this season, the hosts are expected to register a comfortable win, and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Torino 2-0 Lecce

Torino vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Torino to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Duván Zapata to score or assist any time - Yes