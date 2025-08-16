Torino vs Modena Prediction and Betting Tips | August 18th 2025

Torino will host Modena at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Monday in the round of 64 of the 2025-26 Coppa Italia campaign. The home side endured a difficult campaign last season as they finished in the bottom half of the Serie A standings for the first time since the 2020-21 campaign, prompting the dismissal of head coach Paolo Vanoli.

They locked horns with Cosenza at this stage of the domestic cup last season and won 2-0, profiting from an own goal to take the lead in the opening minute before Duvan Zapata doubled their advantage in the second half. New boss Marco Baroni will be looking to guide the side to a winning start in the cup competition on Monday despite their less-than-ideal results in the off-season.

Modena, meanwhile, endured a difficult finish to their Serie B campaign last season, winning just one of their final six outings to finish 12th in the table and miss out on the promotion playoffs by seven points. However, they performed well during pre-season and will hope they are suitably prepared for the new season.

They opened their Coppa Italia campaign last season away at Napoli and did well to secure a goalless draw after regulation time before going on to lose the ensuing penalty shootout.

Torino vs Modena Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 41 meetings between the two clubs. Torino have won 21 of those games while Modena have won nine times, with their other 11 contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in competitive action back in May 2012, with the Turin club winning the Serie B clash 2-0.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Torino are five-time winners of the Coppa Italia, although their most recent cup triumph came back in the 1992-93 campaign.

Torino vs Modena Prediction

Toro ended the previous campaign with four defeats in their final five matches and one win in nine. They are, however, the much stronger side ahead of Monday's game and will be looking to maximize their home advantage.

The Canarini went unbeaten in their four pre-season outings. They are, however, set for a far greater test next week and will need something special to avoid defeat.

Prediction: Torino 3-1 Modena

Torino vs Modena Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Torino to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)

