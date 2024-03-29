Torino vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2024

Torino invite Monza to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in a mid-table Serie A clash on Saturday (March 30).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 win at Udinese before the international break. Duvn Zapata broke the deadlock in the tenth minute before Nikola Vlasic doubled the lead in the second half. They are 11th in the league table, one point and a place behind Monza.

The visitors beat Cagliari 1-0 at home before the international break. Daniel Maldini scored the only goal of the game in the 42nd minute. Monza have one loss in eight league games, winning five.

Torino vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 23 times across competitions, with Torino leading 13-1.

Their last two league meetings have ended 1-1, including the reverse fixture in November.

Torino have seen over 2.5 goals in one of their last eight league games, keeping four clean sheets and failing to score twice.

Monz have won four of their last five league games.

Torino have lost one of their last nine home games across competitions, keeping six clean sheets.

Monza are unbeaten in three away games in Serie A, winning two and keeping as many clean sheets.

Monza (32) have outscored Torino (28) in 29 league games but have conceded 10 more goals than the hosts (26).

Torino vs Monza Prediction

Torino snapped their four-game winless by beating Udinese but have not scored in three of four home games in Serie A.

They are unbeaten at home in this fixture and unbeaten against Monza across competitions since 1992. There are no absentees for Torino. Adrien Tameze might return after a lengthy injury layoff.

Monza have been in good touch recently, with their only loss in eight games coming against Roma. They have won four of their last five league games, scoring 11 goals.

Raffaele Palladino has a lengthy absentee list. Warren Bondo is suspended due to yellow card accumulation, joining Danilo D'Ambrosio, Gianluca Caprari and Samuele Vignato on the sidelines.

While Monza head into the game in better form than Torino, they have just one win in the fixture. Considering that and the recent form of both teams, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Torino 1-1 Monza

Torino vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Duvan Zapata to score or assist anytime - Yes