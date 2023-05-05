Torino vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7, 2023

Torino and Monza go head to head at the Stadio Olimpico in round 34 of Serie A on Sunday (May 7). Both sides are level on points in mid-table, and a thrilling contest should ensue as they pursue a top-half finish.

The hosts maintained their impressive form on the road, cruising to a 2-0 win over Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Wednesday. Dejan Stankovic’s side have picked up three wins in their last four away games. They now return home, where they're on a four-game winless run, claiming one point from a possible 12.

With 45 points from 33 games, Torino are 11th in Serie A, level on points with Bologna and Monza.

Monza, meanwhile, turned in a resilient team performance, coming from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against AS Roma at the U-Power Stadium on Wednesday. Before that, Raffaele Palladino’s side were on a three-game winning streak, claiming victories over Inter Milan, Fiorentina and Spezia in a blistering run.

The visitors head into the weekend unbeaten in four road games and will look to make it three consecutive away wins for the first time this season.

Torino vs Monza Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

Torino have been dominant in the fixture, having won the previous five meetings.

Monza are unbeaten in five games and have lost just one of their last nine games since the start of March.

Stankovic’s men are on a run of four home games without a win, losing thrice since a 1-0 victory over Bologna on March 6.

The Biancorossi are unbeaten in four away games and have lost just one of their nine road games since the turn of the year, claiming five wins and three draws.

Torino vs Monza Prediction

Torino’s recent upturn in form has been owing to their performance on the road, as their form at the Stadio Olimpico is nothing to write home about. Monza have been one of the best sides away from home since the start of the year, so they should end their losing streak against the Granata.

Prediction: Torino 1-1 Monza

Torino vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of Monza’s last eight games.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in eight of Torino’s last ten games.)

