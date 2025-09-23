Torino vs Pisa Prediction and Betting Tips | September 25th 2025

Torino will host Pisa at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Thursday in the round of 32 of the 2025-26 Coppa Italia campaign. Both sides will be keen to get a result and advance into the next round of the domestic cup.

Torino kicked off their Coppa Italia campaign last month with a narrow 1-0 win over Serie B side Modena, but have since struggled to get results and will hope to turn things around this midweek.

The hosts, who have only one win from their opening four games in Serie A this season, were eliminated from the cup by Empoli at this stage of the competition last year and will be looking to book their spot in the round of 16 for the first time in three years.

Pisa are in even worse form than Thursday's hosts, having only picked up a single point after four matchdays in their debut season in the Italian top flight. The visitors narrowly made it past the last round, needing penalties to defeat Cesena after a goalless draw in normal time and will need to turn things up a notch when they make the trip to Turin.

Torino vs Pisa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the 19th ever meeting between the two sides. Torino have won eight of the previous 18 meetings, six have ended in draws, while Pisa have won the remaining four.

The two teams last faced off in the 2016-17 Coppa Italia with the hosts winning the round-10 clash 4-0, scoring all four goals in extra time.

Torino have won the Coppa Italia on five occasions, most recently in the 1992-93 season.

The hosts have the worst offensive and defensive records in Serie A this season, with only one goal scored and eight conceded after four games played.

Torino vs Pisa Prediction

Toro are favorites going into this midweek cup clash and will receive a boost from their home advantage. The Bulls will, however, need to improve on their poor goalscoring form to ensure they get the win.

The Nerazzurri are underdogs due to their weaker quality but will try to hold out for a draw and force the game to be decided on penalties.

Prediction: Torino 1-0 Pisa

Torino vs Pisa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Torino to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last 11 competitive outings)

