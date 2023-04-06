Torino vs Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8th 2023

Torino will welcome Roma to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Serie A action on Saturday.

The hosts resumed their league campaign following the international break with a 1-1 draw against Sassuolo. Andrea Pinamonti put Sassuolo ahead in the 36th minute. Antonio Sanabria pulled Torino level with a 66th-minute strike to take his tally for the season to eight goals.

Roma bounced back well from back-to-back defeats in the league with an impressive 3-0 home win over Sampdoria. Georginio Wijnaldum, Stephan El Shaarawy, and Paulo Dybala scored in the second half as Jose Mourinho's men reached 50 points for the season.

Roma will travel to Rotterdam for the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday against Feyenoord, which might force Mourinho to opt for a second-fiddle squad.

Torino vs Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 181 times in all competitions since 1929. As expected, the capital club have a better record in these meetings with 77 wins. The hosts have 57 wins and 47 games have ended in draws.

In total, 14 of the last 15 meetings between the two teams have produced conclusive results with 10 wins for the visitors and four for the hosts.

Roma recorded a league double over the hosts last season but were held to a 1-1 draw at home in the reverse fixture in November.

The visitors have won four of their last five away games at Saturday's venue, keeping three clean sheets in that period.

In 2023, only Napoli (10) and Juventus (9) have won more Serie A games than Roma (7).

The visitors are winless in their away games since January and have failed to score in three games in that period.

Torino vs Roma Prediction

The Granata are winless in their last two league games and in their previous home game, suffered a 4-0 thumping at the hands of league leaders Napoli. They have just one win in their last five home meetings against the visitors, which is a cause for concern.

The Giallorossi's poor away form is something that Mourinho will be looking to improve upon in this match. Roma have suffered four defeats in their last six away games, scoring just three goals in that period.

The visitors have dominated proceedings against the hosts in recent games, but with a trip to Rotterdam scheduled for next week in their Europa League tie, they might choose to rotate their squad in this match. That, coupled with their poor form, indicates that a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Torino 1-1 Roma

Torino vs Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Paulo Dybala to score or assist any time - Yes

