Torino vs Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24, 2023 

Torino host Roma at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Sunday (September 24) in Serie A.

The hosts have enjoyed a largely solid campaign following their return to winning ways after a slow start. Torino beat Salernitana 3-0 in their last league outing. Alessandro Buongiorno scored an early opener before Nemanja Radonjic netted a brace. Torino are seventh in the league table with seven points from four games.

Like their weekend opponents, Roma kicked off their league campaign in unconvincing fashion but have returned to form. They picked up their first win of the season last weekend.

They thrashed Empoli 7-0, via strikes from five different players, including new striker Romelu Lukaku who opened his account. Roma are 12th in the standings with just four points.

Torino vs Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 180th meeting between the two sides, with Torino trailing 74-56.

Roma are unbeaten in four games in the fixture.

Torino are without a clean sheet in seven games in the fixture.

Roma have scored 11 goals in Serie A this season. Only leaders Inter Milan (13) have scored more.

Torino are one of two teams in the top flight this season yet to concede at home.

Torino vs Roma Prediction

Torino are on a run of back-to-back wins and have lost just one of their five competitive games this season. They're unbeaten in three home games.

Roma, meanwhile, have also won their last two games after going winless in three. They have had their struggles on the road recenetly but should have enough to come out on top.

Prediction: Torino 0-1 Roma

Torino vs Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Roma

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of their last four meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of Torino's last four games.)