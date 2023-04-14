Torino vs Salernitana Prediction and Betting Tips | April 16, 2023

Torino welcome Salernitana to the Olimpico di Torino in a mid-table Serie A clash on Sunday (April 16).

The hosts are winless in three outings and are 11th in the standings. In their previous outing, Torino fell to a 1-0 home defeat against Roma. Salernitana, meanwhile, are unbeaten in six league games, drawing the last five.

They held Inter Milan to a 1-1 draw at home in their previous outing, with former Inter star Antonio Candreva scoring a 90th-minute equaliser. The visitors are 15th in the points table, five points above the relegation zone.

Torino vs Salernitana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 17 times across competitions since 1947, with Torino leading 9-5. Three of these meetings have come in Serie A, where Torino are unbeaten.

They last met in Serie A in January in a 1-1 draw.

Torino have one win (4-0 last season) in their last four home games against Salernitana.

The hosts have suffered defeats in their last two home games without scoring.

The visitors have just one win in their last eight away games, drawing the last three games in that period.

Salernitana have outscored Torino 33-30 in 29 league games this season, but the hosts (35) have a better defensive record, conceding 14 fewer goals.

Five of Torino's last seven home games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Torino vs Salernitana Prediction

Torino have been inconsistent this season. After back-to-back wins in the league, they have gone winless in next three games. They have failed to score in their last two home games.

Salernitana, meanwhile, are unbeaten in six league games and have drawn their last three away from home. They have picked up two wins in their last four away games against Torino.

Both teams have seen under 2.5 goals in four of their last five games. Salernitana have looked solid in recent games and considering their unbeaten run, should hold them to a draw.

Prediction: Torino 1-1 Salernitana

Torino vs Salernitana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Boulaye Dia to score or assist any time - Yes

