Torino vs Salernitana Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2024

The action continues in round 23 of the Italian Serie A as Torino and Salernitana square off at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Having picked up a 3-0 victory in September’s reverse fixture, Filippo Inzaghi’s men will head into the weekend looking to complete a second league double over the hosts in the last three seasons.

Torino maintained their fine run of results in 2024 as they picked up a 2-1 victory over Cagliari at the Unipol Domus last Friday.

Ivan Juric’s side have now gone unbeaten in their three games since the turn of the year, claiming two wins and one draw so far.

With 31 points from 21 matches, Torino are currently 10th in the Serie A table but could move level with sixth-place Lazio with all three points this weekend.

Salernitana dropped more points in their race to beat the drop as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of AS Roma last Monday.

Inzaghi’s men have now lost their last five matches across all competitions, including a 6-1 hammering against Juventus in the Coppa Italia on January 4.

With 12 points from 22 matches, Salernitana are currently rooted to the bottom of the league table, six points away from safety.

Torino vs Salernitana Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last 13 meetings between the sides, Torino boast the upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Salernitana have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Torino are unbeaten in their last five games against Inzaghi’s men, picking up three wins and two draws since a 3-2 loss in February 2010.

Salernitana currently hold the division’s poorest defensive record, having conceded 44 goals in their 22 matches so far.

Torino have won all but one of their last five home games, with a 1-1 draw against Udinese on December 23 being the exception.

Torino vs Salernitana Prediction

Torino have turned a corner since the start of the year and will welcome the challenge of a floundering Salernitana side who are currently rooted to the bottom of the table.

We predict Juric’s men will maintain their newfound form and pick up the desired results this weekend.

Prediction: Torino 2-0 Salernitana

Torino vs Salernitana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Torino to win

Tip 2: First-half winners - Torino (The hosts have led at half time in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of their last six clashes)

