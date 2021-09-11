Torino vs Salernitana prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Torino host newly promoted Salernitana at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Serie A on Sunday, with both teams having lost their opening two fixtures of the season.

Torino have lost both their previous fixtures against Atalanta and Fiorentina by a 2-1 scoreline. Ivan Juric's side are currently 16th in the league. However, as it is still early in the campaign, Il Toro will be confident of being able to make up ground on the teams in the top half of the table.

Salernitana are currently 18th in the table and will be going into Sunday's fixture off the back of a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Roma last time out.

Fabrizio Castori's side are among the favorites to be relegated this season, but have a good chance of kicking off their season with a win against a poor Torino side.

Both teams will be desperate to get their first win under their belts and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Torino vs Salernitana Head-to-Head

Salernitana surprisingly have a slight advantage based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning two of their last five meetings, with Torino winning only one.

Salernitana came away as 3-2 winners the last time the two sides met. However, this was back in 2010 in a Serie B fixture.

Torino Form Guide: D-L-L

Salernitana Form Guide: W-L-L

Torino vs Salernitana Team News

Belotti will be a huge miss for Torino

Torino

Torino will be without star striker Andrea Belotti after the Italian picked up a finger injury towards the end of last month. Meanwhile, new signings David Zima, Josip Brekalo and Dennis Praet could all be in line to make their debuts on Sunday.

Injured: Andrea Belotti

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Salernitana

Salernitana have no new injury worries following their 4-0 loss against Roma last time out. New signings Franck Ribery and Luca Ranieri should make their debut for the club on Sunday.

Frederic Veseli is yet to recover from a knee injury he suffered before the season started.

Injured: Frederic Veseli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Torino vs Salernitana Predicted XI

Torino Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Ricardo Rodriguez, David Zima, Armando Izzo; Ola Aina, Rolando Mandragora, Sasa Lukic, Wilfried Singo; Josip Brekalo, Dennis Praet; Antonio Sanabria

Salernitana Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Vid Belec; Luca Ranieri, Norbert Gyomber, Ramzi Aya; Matteo Ruggeri, Lassana Coulibaly, Francesco Di Tacchio, Mamadou Coulibaly, Wajdi Kechrida; Franck Ribery; Federico Bonazzoli

Torino vs Salernitana Prediction

Both sides have been in terrible form and that should come to the fore on Sunday. However, Torino have added more firepower to their lineup and that should help them win the game.

We predict a close contest with Torino coming away with the win.

Prediction: Torino 1-0 Salernitana

