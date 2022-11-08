Torino vs Sampdoria Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9, 2022

Torino will take on Sampdoria at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in round 14 of the Italian Serie A on Wednesday (November 9).

The visitors will look to get one over Ivan Juric's side, having suffered a league double last season.

Torino were sent crashing down to earth in the Serie A, as they lost 2-1 to Bologna last weekend. Before that, they were on a three-game winning streak, including a 4-0 victory over Cittadella on October 18.

With 17 points from 13 games, Torino are tenth in the Serie A standings, level on points with ninth-placed Salernitana.

Moreover, Sampdoria were handed a second consecutive defeat, as they lost 2-0 to Fiorentina on Sunday. That followed a 3-0 loss at Inter Milan on October 29, which snapped their two-game winning streak.

With six points from 13 games, Sampdoria are 19th in the standings, one point above rock-bottom Hellas Verona.

Torino vs Sampdoria Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in this fixture. Torino and Sampdoria have 12 wins apiece from their 35 previous meetings, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Torino are unbeaten in seven of their last eight home games against Sampdoria, claiming four wins and three draws.

Torino are on a run of three wins from their last four games across competitions, with their 2-1 loss against Bologna being the only exception.

Sampdoria have managed just one away win this season, losing four and drawing one of their six games.

Torino vs Sampdoria Prediction

Torino have enjoyed a fine spell of form in recent weeks and will head into Wednesday looking to return to winning ways. The Turin outfit take on a Sampdoria side who have struggled for results away from home and should come away with all three points.

Prediction: Torino 2-1 Sampdoria

Torino vs Sampdoria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Torino

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals in five of the last six meetings between the two teams.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in five of their six games.)

