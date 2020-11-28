Torino vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Torino welcome Sampdoria to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in desperate need of points as they face off in round nine of the 2020-21 Serie A season.

Il Toro are right in the thick of the relegations spots, having earned only five points from eight games. Meanwhile, Samp are 10th in the Serie A table with 10 points.

A 4-2 loss against Inter Milan on the weekend after leading 2-0 with thirty minutes left on the clock meant the Granata had lost 14 points from winning positions - the worst record in Serie A.

A 2-0 lead after the half-hour mark in the midweek Coppa Italia fixture against Serie B side Virtus Entella thankfully ended with the same scoreline, as Torino booked a round of 16 clash away to AC Milan.

Sampdoria suffered their third consecutive loss in the midweek Coppa Italia fixture, falling to a 3-1 defeat in the Genovese derby despite naming a strong lineup.

The Blucerchiati lost 2-1 to Bologna last weekend. Morten Thorsby's opener was cancelled out by an own goal from Vasco Regini, with Riccardo Orsolini scoring a 52nd-minute winner for the visitors.

Torino vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head

There have been four draws in the last 10 games between these two teams, with Torino and Sampdoria managing three wins each in an equal head-to-head record.

The Genoans did the double over Il Toro last season, winning 1-0 at home before a 3-1 win in Turin in February this year.

Torino form guide: L-W-D-L-W

Sampdoria form guide: W-D-L-L-L

Torino vs Sampdoria Team News

Torino

Torino boss Marco Giampaolo is still out with COVID, while Amer Gojak, Sasa Lukic and Samir Ukjani are also isolating due to recent positive tests.

La Granata are sweating over the fitness of Andrea Belotti, who missed the midweek game. Simone Verdi is definitely out, joining Daniele Baselli and Mergim Vojvoda on the sidelines.

With Armando Izzo back fit, Torino could select the same three-man backline they employed against Virtus Entella and Inter Milan.

Injured: Simone Verdi, Daniele Baselli, Mergim Vojvoda

COVID-19: Amer Gojak, Sasa Lukic, Samir Ukjani

Doubtful: Andrea Belotti

Suspended: None

Sampdoria

Tommaso Augello and Lorenzo Tonelli served their suspension against Bologna and are expected to return to the defensive backline as Claudio Ranieri has little room to rotate.

Keita Balde will remain out injured until December. Sampdoria are praying for Fabio Quagliarella to be ready for Monday's encounter, with the forward facing a late fitness test ahead of the game.

Injured: Keita Balde

Doubtful: Fabio Quagliarella

Suspended: None

Torino vs Sampdoria Predicted XI

Torino Predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu (GK); Bremer, Nicolas N'Koulou, Armando Izzo; Wilfried Singo, Soualiho Meite, Tomas Rincon, Karol Linetty, Ricardo Rodriguez; Simone Zaza, Andrea Belotti

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero (GK); Bartosz Bereszynski, Omar Lorenzo Tonelli, Maya Yoshida, Tommaso Augello; Antonio Candreva, Albin Ekdal, Morten Thorsby, Mikkel Damsgaard; Gaston Ramirez, Fabio Quagliarella

Torino vs Sampdoria Prediction

Torino's terrible home form combined with Sampdoria's run of four games without a win means that it is anyone's guess as to how this game will play out. Il Toro looked great against Inter Milan for 60 minutes, but the same can't be said of Sampdoria's recent form.

Andrea Belotti and Fabio Quagliarella are the obvious players to watch if they are fit, but we can expect Simone Zaza to be another difference maker for the home side. We expect Torino to win this game by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Torino 2-1 Sampdoria