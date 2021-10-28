Torino vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Serie A continues at the weekend and will see Torino host Sampdoria on Saturday night on matchday 11.

Torino were beaten 1-0 by AC Milan in their last game via a 14th-minute strike from Olivier Giroud. The loss on Tuesday means they have won just one of their last six games in the league, a 3-2 home victory over Genoa last weekend.

Il Toro sit 13th in the league with 11 points from 10 games and have failed to score in three of their last four games. They will be looking to return to winning ways when they host Sampdoria on Saturday.

Sampdoria have not performed much better than their hosts as they have also won one of their last six games. They were beaten 3-1 on home turf by Atalanta in their last game, their fourth defeat in six games.

Sampdoria sit 15th in the table with just nine points from 10 games. They have conceded the third-most goals (20) in the league and will be looking to win at the weekend as they look to move up the table.

Torino vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head

There have been 32 meetings between Torino and Sampdoria in the past. Torino have won 10 of those games while Sampdoria have won one more than their hosts. There have been 11 draws between the two sides.

The two sides last met in Serie A last season, with Sampdoria winning the game 1-0.

Torino Form Guide: L-W-L-L-D

Sampdoria Form Guide: L-W-L-D-L

Torino vs Sampdoria Team News

Torino

Rolando Mandragora, Simone Verdi, Marko Pjaca, Simeone Edera and Cristian Ansaldi are all unavailable due to injuries and will miss the game against Sampdoria.

Injured: Rolando Mandragora, Simone Verdi, Marko Pjaca, Simeone Edera, Cristian Ansaldi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sampdoria

Mikkel Damsgaard, Ronaldo Vieira and Valerio Verre are all out with injuries and will not feature against Torino at the weekend. Mohammed Ihattaren remains out due to personal reasons.

Injured: Mikel Damsgaard, Ronaldo Vieira, Valerio Verre

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Mohammed Ihattaren

Torino vs Sampdoria Predicted XI

Torino Predicted XI (3-4-3): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Koffi Djidji, Gleison Bremer, Ricardo Rodriguez; Wilfried Singo, Sasa Lukic, Tommaso Pobega, Ola Aina; Josip Brekalo, Karol Linetty, Andrea Belotti

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero; Bartosz Bereszynski, Maya Yoshida, Omar Colley, Tommaso Augello; Antonio Candreva, Adrien Silva, Albin Ekdal, Nicola Murru; Francesco Caputo, Fabio Quagliarella

Torino vs Sampdoria Prediction

The game at the weekend features two sides in near-abysmal form. Both Torino and Sampdoria have won just one of their last six league games and are well in the bottom half of the table.

Torino have fared better on their home turf and will want to take advantage of that when they face Sampdoria. The points should however ultimately be shared between both sides.

Prediction: Torino 1-1 Sampdoria

Edited by Shardul Sant