Torino vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th September 2022

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Torino take on an impressive Sassuolo outfit in an important clash at the Olimpico di Torino on Saturday.

Torino vs Sassuolo Preview

Sassuolo are currently in 13th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best this season. The Neroverdi suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Udinese in their previous game and will look to bounce back this weekend.

Torino, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this year. The home side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Inter Milan last week and will look to return to winning ways in this fixture.

Torino vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Torino have a good record against Sassuolo and have won 12 out of the 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sassuolo's five victories.

Torino have lost only three of their 18 matches against Sassuolo in the Serie A, with their previous defeat coming in January 2020.

Torino were shut out against Inter Milan last week and could fail to find the back of the net in consecutive Serie A matches for the first time since October 2021.

After a run of eight consecutive home games that resulted in a victory for either side, Torino were held to a draw by Sassuolo in their previous home game.

Sassuolo have failed to win their last four games in the Serie A - their worst run in the competition since February 2021.

Torino have kept clean sheets in their last two matches at home and could secure three consecutive clean sheets at home for the first time since 2019.

Torino vs Sassuolo Prediction

Sassuolo have failed to meet expectations so far this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The Neroverdi have lost a few big names in the transfer market and have a point to prove this season.

Torino can pack a punch on their day and have shown improvement over the past year. The hosts are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Torino 2-1 Sassuolo

Torino vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Torino

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Torino to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Nikola Vlasic to score - Yes

