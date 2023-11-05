Torino vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th November 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Torino lock horns with an impressive Sassuolo side in an important clash at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Monday.

Torino vs Sassuolo Preview

Sassuolo are currently in 15th place in the Serie A standings and are yet to hit their stride in the competition so far this season. The Neroverdi were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Bologna in their previous league game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Torino, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Frosinone in the Coppa Italia this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Torino vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Torino have a good recent record against Sassuolo and have won 12 out of the last 28 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sassuolo's six victories.

Sassuolo have played out draws in eight of their 20 matches against Torino in the Serie A and have played out more draws only against Cagliari and AS Roma in the top flight.

After a run of six victories in eight matches at home against Sassuolo in the Serie A, Torino have picked up only one point from their last two such games in the competition.

Torino have scored only seven goals from their 10 games in the Serie A this season - another failure to score in this game could mark their worst goalscoring start to a campaign since the 2014-15 season.

Torino vs Sassuolo Prediction

Sassuolo have struggled to impose themselves in the Serie A this season and cannot afford another poor result in this fixture. The Neroverdi have a good squad at their disposal and have a point to prove this week.

Torino can pack a punch on their day but have been plagued by inconsistency over the past year. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Torino 1-1 Sassuolo

Torino vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Torino to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Andrea Pinamonti to score - Yes