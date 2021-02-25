Torino vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Torino host Sassuolo at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin on Friday in the 24th round of Serie A fixtures.

(Note: There is a growing possibility that the fixture could be postponed to a later date due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Torino squad. The club announced that as many as 13 players have tested positive for coronavirus along with eight members of staff. A decision will be taken in the early hours of Friday on the fate of the fixture.)

Torino's recent six-game unbeaten run has helped them leapfrog their relegation rivals in the league. This has opened up a reasonable margin of five points above the drop zone.

However, Il Toro are still a long way away from safety and will look to build on their recent form and climb further up the table.

The Maroons registered their third win of the Serie A season last week when they were away at Cagliari. Interestingly, all of Torino's wins in the league this season have come away from home.

Sassuolo started their season with a bang, flying as high as second in the league in the early rounds. But Roberto De Zerbi's side have since lost steam, slipping to eighth place in Serie A.

The Neroverdi were held to a 1-1 draw at home last week by a 10-man Bologna as Francesco Caputo salvaged a point for Sassuolo in the 52nd minute.

Torino vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head

Torino have been the dominant side in their recent meetings against Sassuolo. The Turin-based club have won four of the 10 previous meetings against the side from Emilia-Romagna. Sassuolo have won only twice, with four other fixtures ending in a draw.

Their earlier meeting in the 2020-21 season resulted in a thrilling 3-3 draw. The points were shared at the Mapei Stadium after the home side came back from 3-1 down in the final 11 minutes of the game.

Torino form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-D-D

Sassuolo form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-L

Torino vs Sassuolo Team News

Torino

As mentioned above, Torino are dealing with a coronavirus crisis and will miss at least 13 players including club captain Andrea Belotti.

If the game goes on as scheduled, Davide Nicola will have to field several players from the youth squad to make up the numbers on the team sheet.

Injuries: None

COVID-19: Andrea Belotti, Karol Linetty, Nicola Murru, Alessandro Buongiorno, Daniele Baselli, Bremer, Wilfried Stephane Singo. At least six other unnamed first-team players will be added to this list.

Suspensions: None

Sassuolo

Sassuolo are missing three important players due to injuries, including dynamic winger Jeremie Boga.

But looking at the crisis his counterpart is currently facing, Roberto De Zerbi will consider himself relatively lucky to have a strong playing XI at his disposal.

Injuries: Mehdi Bourabia, Jeremie Boga, Filippo Romagna

Suspensions: None

Torino vs Sassuolo Predicted Line-up

Torino: Starting line-up not predictable at the moment due to COVID crisis.

Sassuolo (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Mert Muldur, Marlon, Gian Marco Ferrari, Rogerio; Francesco Magnanelli, Manuel Locatelli; Domenico Berardi, Maxime Lopez, Filip Djuricic; Francesco Caputo.

Torino vs Sassuolo Prediction

Davide Nicola's side are yet to open their account at home in Serie A this season. Torino score goals at will, and they have the best scoring record of the teams in the bottom half of the table. However, the dismal state of their defense explains their lowly position in the league.

The team will miss at least 13 first-team players due to the COVID-19 outbreak within the club. It seems almost impossible that they will be able to end their dismal run at home against a strong Sassuolo if the game goes ahead.

It is very likely that the game will be postponed. But if it does go ahead, Torino could be looking at a very heavy home defeat.

Prediction: Torino 1-6 Sassuolo