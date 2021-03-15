Torino vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Serie A action resumes at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino as Sassuolo travel to face Torino on Wednesday.

Relegation-threatened Torino play one of their two games in hand knowing a win would take them to 17th place in the table, while Sassuolo will remain in eighth.

Torino come into this game on the back of two heartbreaking defeats. Crotone were 4-2 victors a fortnight ago, with the Granata hitting the crossbar in the final moments with the score at 3-2.

Following that relegation six-pointer, Torino suffered a 1-2 loss to Inter Milan over the weekend, with Lautaro Martinez scoring an 85th-minute winner.

Sassuolo continued their campaign for an outside shot at the European places, defeating Hellas Verona 3-2 at home over the weekend. Hamad Traore scored an 81st-minute winner on that occasion.

The Neroverdi lost 0-2 to Udinese in the previous round of fixtures.

Torino vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head

Torino have had the edge over Sassuolo in recent times, winning four and drawing four of the last 10 games between the pair.

Sassuolo's last win over Torino came last season, a 2-1 win at home. The Neroverdi have lost their last four games away to Torino, last winning there in the 2015-16 season.

The pair played out a thrilling 3-3 draw earlier this season, with Sassuolo scoring twice in the last 10 minutes to grab a point.

Torino form guide in Serie A: L-L-W-D-D

Sassuolo form guide in Serie A: W-L-D-D-W

Torino vs Sassuolo Team News

Torino

David Nicola welcomes back Tomas Rincon into the squad after he served his suspension against Inter Milan. Andrea Belotti made a late substitute appearance in that game and should feature alongside Tony Sanabria, who is in goal-scoring form.

Il Toro await the all clear for Nicolas N'Koulou and Wilfried Singo to resume training after testing positive for COVID-19. Daniele Baselli is a doubt after picking up a knock in the previous game.

Injured: None

COVID-19: Wilfried Singo, Nicolas N'Koulou.

Doubtful: Daniele Baselli

Suspended: None

Sassuolo

Roberto de Zerbi continues to be without Filippo Romagna and Mehdi Bourabia, who are still nursing long-term injuries. The Sassuolo boss is likely to rotate his side to introduce fresh legs after a grueling encounter against Hellas Verona last week.

He may opt for a three-man defense to mirror Torino's formation, having done so in the second half against Verona.

Injured: Filippo Romagna, Mehdi Bourabia

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Torino vs Sassuolo Predicted XI

Torino Predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu (GK); Lyanco, Armando Izzo, Gleison Bremer; Mergim Vojvoda, Tomas Rincon, Rolando Mandragora, Karol Linetty, Christian Ansaldi; Antonio Sanabria, Andrea Belotti

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli (GK); Mert Muldur, Marlon, Vlad Chiriches, Rogerio; Maxime Lopez, Manuel Locatelli; Domenico Berardi, Filip Djuricic, Hamed Junior Traore; Francesco Caputo

Torino vs Sassuolo Prediction

Sassuolo are heavy favorites going into this game given both sides' respective league positions. However, Torino have looked much better under David Nicola and could find the net, especially with Belotti and Sanabria on the pitch.

Domenico Berardi remains the Neroverdi's greatest threat, but even his quality may not be enough for all three points.

We expect Torino to surprise Sassuolo in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Torino 2-2 Sassuolo