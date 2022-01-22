Torino vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Torino take on Sassuolo on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up this weekend.

Sassuolo are in 12th place in the Serie A standings and have failed to meet expectations this season. The Neroverdi edged Cagliari to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Torino are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side defeated Sampdoria by a 2-1 margin last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Torino vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head

Torino have an impressive record against Sassuolo and have won 11 out of 23 matches played between the two teams. Sassuolo have managed five victories against Sassuolo and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in September last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Torino. Sassuolo were poor on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

Torino form guide in the Serie A: W-W-L-W-W

Sassuolo form guide in the Serie A: L-W-D-L-D

Torino vs Sassuolo Team News

Torino need to win this game

Torino

Andrea Belotti is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Ola Aina is representing Nigeria at AFCON and will also be excluded from the squad against Sassuolo.

Injured: Andrea Belotti

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ola Aina

Sassuolo have a point to prove

Sassuolo

Pedro Obiang, Filip Djuricic, and Matheus Henrique remain the only fitness concerns for Sassuolo and might not be available for this match. Hamed Traore is on international duty and is also ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Pedro Obiang, Matheus Henrique, Filip Djuricic

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Hamad Traore

Torino vs Sassuolo Predicted XI

Torino Predicted XI (3-4-3): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Koffi Djidji, Gleison Bremer, Ricardo Rodriguez; Wilfried Singo, Sasa Lukic, Rolando Mandragora, Mergim Vojvoda; Dennis Praet, Josip Brekalo, Antonio Sanabria

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Jeremy Toljan, Vlad Chiriches, Gian Marco Ferrari, Rogerio; Maxime Lopez, Davide Frattesi; Domenico Berardi, Georgios Kyriakopoulos, Giacomo Raspadori; Gianluca Scamacca

Torino vs Sassuolo Prediction

Sassuolo have flattered to deceive for the majority of their Serie A campaign and will need to resolve their issues in the coming weeks. The Neroverdi have impressive players in their ranks and cannot afford another poor run of form in the league.

Torino have improved in recent weeks and are perfectly capable of pulling off a positive result in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this weekend.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Torino 2-2 Sassuolo

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi