Torino vs Spezia Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th January 2023

Torino come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Stefano Pioli's AC Milan in the round of 16 of the Coppa Italia. A goal from French midfielder Michel Ndary Adopo secured the win for Ivan Juric's Torino, who had centre-back Koffi Djidji sent off.

Spezia, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Marco Baroni's Lecce in the league. Spezia registered two shots on target compared to Lecce's four, despite boasting more possession.

Torino vs Spezia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Spezia have won two games, lost one and drawn one.

Croatian midfielder Nikola Vlasic has registered six goal contributions in the league for Torino.

Russian attacker Aleksei Miranchuk has scored three goals in the league for Torino.

Angolan striker M'Bala Nzola has scored eight goals in the league so far for Spezia.

Left-back Simone Bastoni has registered four goal contributions in the league for Spezia.

Torino vs Spezia Prediction

Torino are currently 10th in the league and have won only one of their last five league games. Attackers Nikola Vlasic and Aleksei Miranchuk, on loan from West Ham United and Atalanta respectively, have been their top goalscorers in the league this season. Manager Ivan Juric, who did a commendable job at Hellas Verona before moving to Torino, is a mercurial figure and will be aiming to improve Torino's performances.

Vlasic is Torino's top goalscorer in the league, with just four goals. A focus on improving the attacking quality will be essential if Torino are to rise up the league table.

Spezia, on the other hand, are 17th in the league, and have won one of their last five league games as well. Unlike Torino though, their top goalscorer, M'Bala Nzola, has scored eight goals in the league, which is exactly double Vlasic's number of goals this season.

Nzola's performances, combined with Spezia's precarious league position, will surely attract interest in the services of the Angola international. Crystal Palace were linked with the 26-year-old last summer. Like Torino though, Spezia's attack remains a problem; Simone Bastoni is a distant second in the goalscoring list behind Nzola with two.

Spezia are six points ahead of 18th-placed Sampdoria, so immediate panic is certainly not necessary. However, an over-reliance on Nzola for goals could cause some problems as the season progresses.

We expect Torino to win here.

Prediction: Torino 1-0 Spezia

Torino vs Spezia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Torino

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Torino to keep a clean sheet- Yes

