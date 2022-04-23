Torino vs Spezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Torino and Spezia will battle for three points in a Serie A matchday 34 fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Lazio last weekend. Ciro Immobile scored a last-gasp equalizer for the hosts to cancel out Pietro Pellegri's opening strike for the Turin outfit.

Spezia fell to a harrowing 3-1 defeat to Inter Milan on home turf. Marcelo Brozovic, Lautaro Martinez and Alexis Sanchez all found the back of the net for the defending champions.

The defeat left I Aquilotti in 15th spot on 33 points. Torino are 11th with 40 points to show for their efforts in 32 matches.

Torino vs Spezia Head-to-Head

The two sides are almost evenly matched in their previous eight matches against one another. Spezia have been slightly better with four wins to their name. Torino were victorious on three occasions, while one match ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2021. Jacopo Sala scored the match-winner in the 58th minute on matchday 12 of the current campaign.

Torino form guide: D-D-W-L-D

Spezia form guide: L-D-WL-W

Torino vs Spezia Team News

Torino

The hosts have a lengthy injury list. Andrea Belotti, Tommaso Pobega, Sasa Lukic, Armando Izzo, Magnus Warming, Simone Zaza, Koffi Djidji, Dennis Praet and Mohamed Fares are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Andrea Belotti, Tommaso Pobega, Sasa Lukic, Armando Izzo, Magnus Warming, Simone Zaza, Koffi Djidji, Dennis Praet, Mohamed Fares

Suspension: None

Torino FC English @TorinoFC1906_En



Torino FC is committed daily to collect and recycle plastic to ensure e better future



2022

#SFT On #EarthDay , let’s all remember to always respect our planet, each and every single day of the yearTorino FC is committed daily to collect and recycle plastic to ensure e better future #EarthDay 2022 On #EarthDay, let’s all remember to always respect our planet, each and every single day of the year♻️🌍Torino FC is committed daily to collect and recycle plastic to ensure e better future#EarthDay2022 #SFT https://t.co/CXswkdju8P

Spezia

Leo Sena, Ebrima Colley and Mehdi Bourabia are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Leo Sena, Ebrima Colley, Mehdi Bourabia

Suspension: None

Torino vs Spezia Predicted XI

Torino (3-4-3): Etrit Berisha; David Zima, Gleison Bremer, Ricardo Rodriguez; Wilfried Singo, Sasa Lukic, Samuele Ricci, Mergim Vojvoda; Antonio Sanabria, Josip Brekalo, Pietro Pellegri

Spezia (4-2-3-1): Ivan Provedel; Arkadiusz Reca, Dimitris Nikolaou, Martin Erlic, Kelvin Amian; Jakub Kiwior, Giulio Maggiore; Simone Bastoni, Kevin Agudelo, Emmanuel Gyasi; Rey Manaj

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Torino vs Spezia Prediction

Torino's return of just one win from their last 11 league games has seen them stutter towards the end of the season. Spezia have been poor on their travels but will fancy their chances against a Torino side that have also struggled in front of their fans.

With neither side having much left to play for this season, they are unlikely to go full-throttle in attack and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Torino 1-1 Spezia

Edited by Peter P