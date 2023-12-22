Torino vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd December 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Udinese lock horns with an impressive Torino side in an important encounter at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Saturday.

Torino vs Udinese Preview

Torino are currently in ninth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The hosts edged Empoli to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Udinese, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Sassuolo last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Torino vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Torino have a slight edge over Udinese and have won 14 out of the last 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Udinese's 13 victories.

Torino and Udinese have not played out a single draw in their last nine matches against each other in the Serie A, with Torino picking up a total of six league victories against Udinese during this period.

Torino have won five of their last six matches at home against Udinese in the Serie A - as many victories as they had achieved in the 12 such games preceding this run.

Since the beginning of November, Torino have picked up a total of 11 points in six matches in the Serie A - only Inter Milan, Juventus, and Bologna have a better record in the competition during this period.

Torino could pick up three clean sheets on the trot at home in the Serie A for the first time since 2019 this weekend.

Torino vs Udinese Prediction

Torino have been impressive in recent weeks and will be intent on moving up the league table into the European spots in the coming months. The hosts have a good squad at their disposal and have stepped up to the plate at home over the past month.

Udinese have flattered to deceive this season and are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment. Torino have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Torino 2-0 Udinese

Torino vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Torino to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Torino to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Duvan Zapata to score - Yes