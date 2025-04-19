Torino vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2025

Torino will invite Udinese to the Olimpico di Torino in a mid-table Serie A clash on Monday. Both teams have 40 points from 32 league games, and the hosts are 10th in the standings, a place above the Friulani, thanks to their better goal difference.

Ad

Toro are winless in their last three league games, playing out two draws. Their unbeaten streak in Serie A was ended after six games last week as they suffered a 1-0 away loss to Como. Interestingly, they conceded one goal for the third consecutive match.

The visitors have seen a drop in form and are winless in their five league outings. They suffered their fourth consecutive defeat last week, losing 4-0 at home to AC Milan. They failed to score for the third time in four games.

Ad

Trending

Torino vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 82 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 31 wins. Friulani are not far behind with 27 wins, and 24 games have ended in draws.

The visitors are winless in their last five league meetings against Toro and were held to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in December.

Both teams have scored 36 goals in 32 league games, and the hosts have the better defensive record, conceding nine fewer goals (37).

Udinese have won just one of their seven away games in 2025.

Torino, meanwhile, have enjoyed an unbeaten home run in 2025, winning three of the seven games.

Four of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Toro have lost just one of their last eight meetings against the visitors.

Ad

Torino vs Udinese Prediction

The Granata have won just one of their last five league games, playing out three draws. They failed to score for the first time since January in their loss to Como last week and will look to return to winning ways in this home game. They have won five of their last eight home meetings against Udinese.

They have a lengthy absentee list as Perr Schuurs, Duván Zapata, Alieu Njie, Amine Salama, and Valentino Lazaro are injured. Saúl Coco is suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards, while Nikola Vlašić faces a late fitness test.

Ad

The Friulani have lost their last four league games, scoring just once while conceding eight goals in that period. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in five of their seven away games in 2025.

Isaak Touré, Razvan Sava, Alexis Sánchez, and Jordan Zemura will miss the trip to Turin due to injuries. Keinan Davis and Florian Thauvin have trained with the squad and are in contention to start.

Both teams have some notable absences for this match, which will likely impact their performances here. Nonetheless, Toro have an unbeaten home record in 2025 and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Ad

Prediction: Torino 2-1 Udinese

Torino vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Torino to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More