Torino vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2025

Torino will invite Udinese to the Olimpico di Torino in a mid-table Serie A clash on Monday. Both teams have 40 points from 32 league games, and the hosts are 10th in the standings, a place above the Friulani, thanks to their better goal difference.
Toro are winless in their last three league games, playing out two draws. Their unbeaten streak in Serie A was ended after six games last week as they suffered a 1-0 away loss to Como. Interestingly, they conceded one goal for the third consecutive match.
The visitors have seen a drop in form and are winless in their five league outings. They suffered their fourth consecutive defeat last week, losing 4-0 at home to AC Milan. They failed to score for the third time in four games.
Torino vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have squared off 82 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 31 wins. Friulani are not far behind with 27 wins, and 24 games have ended in draws.
- The visitors are winless in their last five league meetings against Toro and were held to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in December.
- Both teams have scored 36 goals in 32 league games, and the hosts have the better defensive record, conceding nine fewer goals (37).
- Udinese have won just one of their seven away games in 2025.
- Torino, meanwhile, have enjoyed an unbeaten home run in 2025, winning three of the seven games.
- Four of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.
- Toro have lost just one of their last eight meetings against the visitors.
Torino vs Udinese Prediction
The Granata have won just one of their last five league games, playing out three draws. They failed to score for the first time since January in their loss to Como last week and will look to return to winning ways in this home game. They have won five of their last eight home meetings against Udinese.
They have a lengthy absentee list as Perr Schuurs, Duván Zapata, Alieu Njie, Amine Salama, and Valentino Lazaro are injured. Saúl Coco is suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards, while Nikola Vlašić faces a late fitness test.
The Friulani have lost their last four league games, scoring just once while conceding eight goals in that period. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in five of their seven away games in 2025.
Isaak Touré, Razvan Sava, Alexis Sánchez, and Jordan Zemura will miss the trip to Turin due to injuries. Keinan Davis and Florian Thauvin have trained with the squad and are in contention to start.
Both teams have some notable absences for this match, which will likely impact their performances here. Nonetheless, Toro have an unbeaten home record in 2025 and should be able to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Torino 2-1 Udinese
Torino vs Udinese Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Torino to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes