Torino vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | February 5, 2023 

Torino host Udinese at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Sunday (February 5) in Serie A.

The hosts have had mixed results this season but continue to push for European places. Torino played out a 2-2 draw against Empoli in their last league outing. Samuel Ricci and Antonio Sanabria got on the scoresheet in the final ten minutes to salvage a share of the spoils. Torino have picked up 27 points from 20 games this season and sit eighth in the league table.

Udinese, meanwhile, enjoyed a stellar start to their league campaign but have run out of steam, falling behind in the race for Europe. They were held to a 1-1 home draw by Hellas Verona last time out. Udinese perhaps deserved more from the game after a dominant performance but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

The visitors are seventh in the standings, two points above their weekend opposition.

Torino vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 33 meetings between Torino and Udinese. Both sides have won 13 games apiece.

The hosts have won all but one of their last four games in the fixture.

Only three of Il Toro's seven league wins this season have come at home.

Only three of Udinese's five league defeats this season have come on the road.

Torino have scored 21 goals in Serie A this season, the second-fewest of all teams in the top half of the standings.

Torino vs Udinese Prediction

Torino are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last six league games. They have won just two of their last six home league games and could struggle here.

Udinese, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last two games after losing three of their previous four. They have, however, won just one of their last six games on the road and might have to settle for a point.

Prediction: Torino 1-1 Udinese

Torino vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of the visitors' last eight games.)

