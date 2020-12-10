Torino vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Torino hope to climb out of the Serie A relegation zone as they host Udinese at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Saturday.

Il Toro are 18th in the table, with just six points from 10 games, while Udinese's total of 10 points in nine games leaves them 14th in the Serie A table.

Not much was expected from Torino after a 2-2 draw at home to Sampdoria meant they faced Juventus in the Derby della Mole on a three-match winless run in the league.

Nicolas N'Koulou's ninth minute opener, however, set the cat amongst the pigeons, with Il Toro holding on for dear life.

There was heartbreak in store for Torino, as Weston McKennie equalized in the 78th minute, with Leonardo Bonucci scoring the winner for the Bianconeri in the 89th minute to win the derby 2-1.

Inclement weather meant Udinese's home game against Atalanta last weekend was postponed, with the pitch too water-logged to play on.

Earlier, Le Zebrette had produced a shock 3-1 win away to Lazio, with Tolgay Arslan, Ignacio Pussetto and Fernando Forestieri all finding the net at the Stadio Olimpico.

Torino vs Udinese Head-to-Head

Torino have won five of their last 10 games against Udinese, who've only won twice in that corresponding period. Both sides produced 1-0 wins at home against each other last season.

Torino have an excellent record at home against the Friulani, with Udinese's last win in Turin coming in 2015.

Torino form guide: D-L-W-D-L

Udinese form guide: L-D-W-L-W

Torino vs Udinese Team News

Torino

Torino boss Marco Giampaolo will be without left-backs Nicola Murru and Cristian Ansaldi, with the pair suffering from muscular problems. Simone Verdi and Vincenzo Millico are missing in attack, with midfielder Daniele Baselli also out.

Amer Gojak, Sasa Lukic and Samir Ujkani should be available once more, having tested positive for coronavirus in mid-November.

Injured: Simone Verdi, Daniele Baselli, Nicola Murru, Vincenzo Millico, Cristian Ansaldi

Doubtful: Amer Gojak, Sasa Lukic, Samir Ujkani

Suspended: None

Udinese

Udinese boss Luca Gotti saw a fully-fit squad crumble in late November, losing forwards Kevin Lasagna, Ilija Nestorovski and Stefano Okaka to injury.

Defenders Thomas Ouwejan and Sebastien de Maio also occupy the injury room. They join midfielder Rolando Mandragora and Mato Jajalo, the latter rupturing his ACL against Lazio.

Injured: Thomas Ouwejan, Sebastien de Maio, Rolando Mandragora, Mato Jajalo, Kevin Lasagna, Ilija Nestorovski, Stefano Okaka

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Torino vs Udinese Predicted Lineups

Torino Predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu (GK); Bremer, Nicolas N'Koulou, Lyanco; Wilfried Singo, Soualiho Meite, Tomas Rincon, Karol Linetty, Ricardo Rodriguez; Simone Zaza, Andrea Belotti

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Juan Musso (GK); Rodrigo Becao, Bram Nuytinck, Samir; Jens Stryger Larsen, Rodrigo de Paul, Tolgay Arslan, Roberto Pereyra, Marvin Zeegelaar; Ignacio Pussetto, Fernando Forestieri

Torino vs Udinese Prediction

Torino could witness their habit of throwing away points from winning positions continue against Udinese. Andrea Belotti and Simone Zaza should find the net with ease given their quality, but Rodrigo de Paul may run riot against the league's worst defence.

Curiously, Torino have kept a clean sheet against Udinese in seven of their last nine home games, but this Granata side are of a different vintage entirely. Expect a high-scoring see-saw encounter that should finish with both sides sharing the spoils.

Prediction: Torino 3-3 Udinese