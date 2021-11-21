Torino vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Torino host Udinese at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Serie A on Monday looking to return to winning ways.

Il Toro were beaten 1-0 by Spezia heading into the international break, their sixth defeat of the season in 12 games which left them in 12th place.

They've only won four times so far, three coming at home.

Le Zebrette, meanwhile, overcame Sassuolo in a thrilling 3-2 victory, with Bebeto scoring the winner in the 51st minute.

However, they also saw their midfielder Jean-Victor Makengo sent off in the penultimate minute of normal time.

It was their first victory in nine games and they haven't won consecutively since beating Venezia and Spezia on matchday two and three respectively.

Torino vs Udinese Head-To-Head

Udinese have won 12 of their last 30 games against Torino, who've beaten them a close 11 times.

Last season, the away team won their clashes in the league, with Udinese securing a 3-2 win in Turin, before Torino exacted revenge with a 1-0 victory in Udine.

Torino Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L

Udinese Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-D-L-W

Torino vs Udinese Team News

Torino

Il Toro are currently blighted by a spate of injuries, with five players - Simone Verdi, Dennis Praet, Ricardo Rodriguez, Rolando Mandragora and Cristian Ansaldi - likely to miss out.

Andrea Belotti, who's struck only twice in the league this season, will be hoping to find his shooting boots here.

Injured: Simone Verdi, Dennis Praet, Ricardo Rodriguez, Rolando Mandragora, Cristian Ansaldi

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Udinese

Jean Victor-Makengo will serve a suspension for the red card he received in the victory over Sassuolo.

However, not many changes are expected in Luca Gotti's XI, with the possibility of 18-year-old Destiny Udogie coming into the defense.

Roberto Pereyra will be joined by Gerard Deulofeu and Beto in the attack again.

Injured: None

Suspended: Jean Victor-Makengo

Unavailable: None

Torino vs Udinese Predicted XI

Torino (3-4-3): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Armando Izzo, Bremer, Alessandro Buongiorno; Wilfried Singo, Sasa Lukic, Tommaso Pobega, Ola Aina; Josip Brekalo, Andrea Belotti, Marco Pjaca.

Udinese (3-4-3): Marco Silvestri; Rodrigo Becao, Bram Nuytinck, Samir; Nahuel Molina, Walace, Tolgay Arslan, Destiny Udogie; Gerard Deulofeu, Beto, Roberto Pereyra.

Torino vs Udinese Prediction

Both teams have a strong attacking squad, so this could be a high-scoring affair, and we're putting our money on a draw.

Prediction: Torino 2-2 Udinese

Edited by Peter P