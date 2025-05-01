Torino vs Venezia Prediction and Betting Tips | May 2nd 2025

Torino will invite Venezia to the Stadio Olimpico di Torino in Serie A on Friday. The hosts are 10th in the league table with 43 points and are set for another mid-table finish. The Leoni Alati have 25 points from 34 games, two fewer than 17th-placed Lecce, and need to avoid losses in the remaining games to ensure their top-flight status.

Ad

Toro have won just one of their last five league games. After a 2-0 home win over Udinese in their midweek clash, they lost 2-0 away to Napoli on Sunday. They failed to score for the second time in three games and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

The visitors have been in poor touch recently and have registered just one win in Serie A in 2025. Their unbeaten streak in the league ended after three games last week, falling to a 2-0 home loss to AC Milan.

Ad

Trending

Torino vs Venezia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 46 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 16-14 lead in wins and 16 games have ended in draws.

Both teams have drawn 13 of their 34 league games this season. The hosts have 10 wins, six more than the Leoni Alati.

Four of the last six meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Torino have enjoyed an unbeaten home record in 2025, winning four of the eight games.

Venezia have drawn their last four away games in Serie A.

The hosts registered a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture, their first Serie A win against the Leoni Alati in the 21st century.

The hosts have seen under 2.5 goals in their last six games, failing to score in two games and keeping two clean sheets.

Ad

Torino vs Venezia Prediction

The Granata have won just one of their last five league games, failing to score in two. They have won three of their last four home games, scoring six goals, and will look to build on that form. Notably, they are winless in their last five home meetings against the visitors, suffering three losses.

Samuele Ricci will miss this match while Ivan Ilić and Gvidas Gineitis are fit enough to start here. Valentino Lazaro will miss this match after picking up his fifth booking of the season last week.

Ad

The Leoni Alati suffered their first loss after three games last week and also failed to score for the first time during that period. They are unbeaten in their travels since February and will look to extend that unbeaten streak to five games. They have won just one of their last six meetings against the hosts.

Mikael Egill Ellertsson, Michael Svoboda, and Richie Sagrado are confirmed absentees while Joël Schingtienne faces a late fitness test.

Ad

Considering Toro's unbeaten home record in 2025 and the visitors' poor run of form, we back the hosts to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Torino 2-0 Venezia

Torino vs Venezia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Torino to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More