Torino vs Venezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Serie A returns this weekend and will see Torino host Venezia at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Saturday night.

Torino have had mixed results of late with two wins, two losses and a draw in their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a dramatic 2-0 loss to Udinese. With the game goalless at the 90-minute mark, the Turin outfit fell to two set-piece goals in additional time.

The hosts sit mid-table in 10th place with 32 points from 23 games. They will now be looking to bounce back from their latest result when they play this Saturday.

Venezia are in very poor form at the moment. They were beaten 2-0 by title contenders Napoli in their last game. They are now on a run of back-to-back defeats with their last league win coming back in November last year.

Venezia sit 18th in the league table with just 18 points picked up so far. They will be targeting a win on Saturday as they look to exit the relegation zone and avoid an immediate return to the bottom tier.

Torino vs Venezia Head-to-Head

There have been 11 meetings between Torino and Venezia. The hosts have won just two of those games while the visitors have won four times. There have been five draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, which ended 1-1.

Torino Form Guide (Serie A): L-D-W-W-L

Venezia Form Guide (Serie A): L-L-D-L-L

Torino vs Venezia Team News

Torino

Andrea Belotti, Mohamed Fares and Simone Edera are all injured and will not play against Venezia on Saturday. Simeone Zaza is a doubt after missing the last game against Udinese due to injury.

Rolando Mandragora received a red card late in the hosts' last game and has now been suspended. Sasa Lukic has also been suspended for accumulating yellow cards.

Injured: Andrea Belotti, Mohamed Fares, Simone Edera

Doubtful: Simeone Zaza

Suspended: Rolando Mandragora, Sasa Lukic

Venezia

Antonio Junior Vacca is the only injured player for the visitors ahead of their weekend clash. Tyronne Ebuehi has been suspended after receiving a red card last time out. Sofian Kiyine and Maximiliano Ullmann are doubts after missing the last game against Napoli due to injury.

Injured: Antonio Junior Vacca

Doubtful: Sofian Kiyine, Maximiliano Ullmann

Suspended: Tyronne Ebuehi

Torino vs Venezia Predicted XI

Torino Predicted XI (3-4-3): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (GK); Ricardo Rodriguez, Bremer, David Zima; Wilfried Singo, Samuele Ricci, Tommaso Pobega, Mergim Vojvoda; Dennis Praet, Josip Brekalo, Antonio Sanabria

Venezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Romero (GK); Ethan Ampadu, Mattia Caldara, Pietro Ceccaroni, Ridgeciano Haps; Gianluca Busio, Domen Crnigoj, Michael Cuisance; Dennis Johnsen, Nani, David Okereke

Torino vs Venezia Prediction

Torino are on a run of back-to-back winless outings. They, however, have good home form at the moment as they are unbeaten in eight straight home matches and will therefore be looking to maximize their home advantage this weekend.

Venezia are winless in their last seven games across all competitions and have won just one of their last 12. The home side should have enough to win this one.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Torino 3-1 Venezia

Edited by Shardul Sant