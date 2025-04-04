Torino vs Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2025

Torino will invite Verona to the Olimpico di Torino in a mid-table Serie A clash on Sunday. The hosts are in 11th place in the league table with 39 points, nine more than the Mastini.

Ad

Il Toro are unbeaten in their last five league outings. They played Lazio in their first game back since the international break on Monday and the match ended in a 1-1 away draw. After a goalless first half, Adam Marušić gave Lazio the lead in the 57th minute and Gvidas Gineitis leveled the score in the 82nd minute.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last two games, and after a 1-0 away win over Udinese before the international break, they were held to a goalless draw by Parma on Monday.

Ad

Trending

Torino vs Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 94 times in all competitions. The hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings with 40 wins, twice as many as the Mastini. Thirty-four meetings between them have ended in draws.

Il Toro extended their unbeaten streak against the visitors to 11 games in the reverse fixture in September, recording a 3-2 away win.

The visitors have the worst defensive record in Serie A this season, conceding 58 goals.

Torino have lost just one of their last 13 league games, with that defeat registered away from home against Bologna in February.

Verona have won two of their last four away games, and they have lost the other two games. They have kept clean sheets in these wins and have failed to score in the losses.

Eight of the last 10 meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

No team have recorded fewer draws (3) in Serie A this season than the visitors.

Ad

Torino vs Verona Prediction

The Granata have been in good touch recently and have lost just one of their 12 league games in 2025. They are unbeaten at home this year, recording three wins and keeping three clean sheets in six games. They are unbeaten in their last seven home games against Verona, though six have ended in draws.

Perr Schuurs and Duvan Zapata resumed light training but face a long road ahead for full recovery. Alieu Njie and Amine Salama are also sidelined with injuries.

Ad

The Gialloblù have kept consecutive clean sheets for the first time this season and will look to continue their defensive form here. Notably, they have won just one of their last 16 meetings against the hosts.

Tomas Suslov is struggling with a muscle injury and is likely to return in May. Casper Tengstedt was close to making his return this week but will be rested here. Davide Faraoni, Cheikh Niasse, and Suat Serdar will also miss this match due to injuries.

Ad

The hosts have enjoyed a good run of form and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Torino 2-0 Verona

Torino vs Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Torino to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More