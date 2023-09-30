Torino vs Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2, 2023

Torino welcome Verona to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Serie A on Monday (October 2).

The hosts suffered their first defeat in three league games on Wednesday, losing 2-0 at Lazio. Matías Vecino and Mattia Zaccagni scored in the second half for Lazio as Torino failed to score for just the second time this season.

Verona, meanwhile, have seen a drop in form recently, losing three of their last four league outings. They failed to score for the third straight game in a 1-0 home loss to Atalanta on Wednesday.

Having kicked off their league campaign with back-to-back wins, Verona are 14th in the standings with seven points. They trail tenth-placed Torino by a point.

Torino vs Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Italian rivals have crossed paths 91 times across competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1923. Torino lead 38-20.

Torino are unbeaten in eight meetings against Verona. Last season, they drew 1-1 at home and won 1-0 away.

Their last seven meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.

Torino are winless in six home meetings against Verona, drawing five.

Verona have suffered four defeats in their last six away games in Serie A, winning two.

Torino have outscored Verona 6-4 in six league games, but Verona (6) have conceded one goal fewer.

Torino vs Verona Prediction

Torino are unbeaten in eight meetings against Verona, drawing five. They have kept clean sheets in three of their last four meetings against Verona.

There are no new injury concerns for Torino. Alessandro Buongiorno was taken off in the first half with a muscle injury in the midweek clash against Lazio and is unlikely to start, though.

Verona, meanwhile, have lost thrice in four games and have failed to score in three games after the international break. There are no major absentees, but Marco Baroni could ring some changes.

Torino have one win in their last 10 home games in Serie A, scoring six goals. Considering that and the history between the two teams, a low-scoring stalemate could ensue.

Prediction: Torino 1-1 Verona

Torino vs Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Duván Zapata to score or assist any time - Yes