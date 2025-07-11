Toronto FC vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Toronto FC lock horns with Atlanta United in a crucial encounter at the BMO Field on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Toronto FC vs Atlanta United Preview
Atlanta United are currently in 13th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against DC United last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Toronto FC, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled in recent weeks. The hosts slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of New York City FC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.
Toronto FC vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Toronto FC have a slight edge over Atlanta United and have won six out of the 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atlanta United's five victories.
- Atlanta United have won only one of their seven matches away from home against Toronto FC, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-0 margin in October 2021.
- Toronto FC have won only two of their last 15 matches at home in the regular season of MLS, with their previous such victory coming by a 3-0 margin against Portland Timbers last week.
- Atlanta United endured a run of 16 matches on the trot without a clean sheet before they held DC United to a 0-0 stalemate last week.
Toronto FC vs Atlanta United Prediction
Atlanta United have struggled defensively this year and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this match. The away side can pack a punch on its day and has a point to prove this week.
Toronto FC have also been in poor form over the past year but have impressive players in their ranks. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.
Prediction: Toronto FC 1-1 Atlanta United
Toronto FC vs Atlanta United Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No
Tip 3: Toronto FC to score first - Yes