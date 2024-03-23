Toronto FC vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd March 2024

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Atlanta United take on an impressive Toronto FC side in an important clash at the BMO Field on Saturday.

Toronto FC vs Atlanta United Preview

Toronto FC are currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The hosts suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of New York City FC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side eased past Orlando City by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Toronto FC vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Toronto FC have a slight edge over Atlanta United and have won five out of the last 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atlanta United's four victories.

Both the matches played out between these two teams in the MLS last season ended in a draw, making Atlanta United one of only two teams that Toronto FC avoided defeat against last season.

Toronto FC won their first home game of the season against Charlotte FC by a 1-0 margin and have not won consecutive matches at home in the MLS since July 2022.

Atlanta United have won each of their last two matches in the MLS and have not secured a streak of three consecutive victories in the competition since September 2021.

Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty found the back of the net for Toronto FC last week and became the first player other than Lorenzo Insigne to score a goal for the team since last September.

Toronto FC vs Atlanta United Prediction

Toronto FC seem to have overcome a difficult period of transition over the past year and will be intent on making their mark this season. Lorenzo Insigne has been the side's talisman and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Atlanta United have struggled over the past year and have a point to prove going into this game. Toronto FC are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Toronto FC 2-1 Atlanta United

Toronto FC vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Toronto FC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atlanta United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lorenzo Insigne to score - Yes