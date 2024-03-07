Toronto FC vs Charlotte Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2024

Toronto FC will host Charlotte FC at the BMO Field in an MLS Eastern Conference fixture on Saturday.

The hosts claimed maximum points with a 1-0 away victory over New England Revolution last weekend. Lorenzo Insigne's 27th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Charlotte, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Vancouver Whitecaps. First-half goals from Iuri Tavares and Ryan Raposo ensured the two sides canceled each other out.

The draw left them in seventh spot in the Eastern Conference table, having garnered four points from two games. Toronto FC are level on points and one spot beneath them.

Toronto FC vs Charlotte Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides. Toronto FC lead 2-1.

Their most recent clash came in October 2023 when Charlotte FC claimed a 3-0 home win.

Three of the four-head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

The four league games played between the two sides this season have produced less than three goals.

Federico Bernardeschi has scored in all three head-to-head games he has played.

Charlotte have lost just one of their last seven league games (four wins).

Seven of Toronto FC's last eight games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Toronto FC vs Charlotte Prediction

Toronto FC ended the last season by losing their last seven games of the campaign. However, they have started the current campaign undefeated in their first two games.

Charlotte made it to the playoffs for the first time in their history last season and will be aiming to build on this. They proved their mettle to claim a point against Vancouver Whitecaps last weekend despite being underdogs on paper. They also won the most recent fixture against Toronto FC and this could give them confidence.

Three of the four head-to-head games have produced three goals or more, although both sides have started the season with low-scoring games. Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Toronto FC 1-1 Charlotte

Toronto FC vs Charlotte Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Federico Bernardeschi to score or assist at any time