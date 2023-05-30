Toronto FC vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31st 2023

Toronto FC will be looking to pick up two successive wins for the first time since last August as they take on Chicago Fire at BMO Field on Wednesday.

Frank Klopas’ men have failed to win their last four MLS away games and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Toronto FC finally stopped the rot as they picked up a hard-earned 2-1 victory over DC United last weekend.

Bob Bradley’s side were previously on a five-match winless run across all competitions, losing five games and claiming just one draw in that time.

Despite their poor form, Toronto have been solid at home, where they have lost just once in eight league matches this season.

Chicago Fire, meanwhile, were left spitting feathers last time out as they were held to a 3-3 draw by New England Revolution after blowing a two-goal lead.

Prior to that, Klopas’ side snapped their two-match winless run as they secured a 2-0 victory over Austin FC in their US Open Cup last-16 clash.

With 16 points from 14 matches, Chicago Fire are currently 12th in the Eastern Conference table, level on points with Wednesday’s hosts.

Toronto FC vs Chicago Fire Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 14 wins from the last 35 meetings between the sides, Toronto FC boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Chicago Fire have picked up four fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Klopas’ men have failed to win their last six visits to BMO Field, losing four and claiming two draws since a 4-1 victory in February 2017.

The Reds are winless in five of their last six matches across all competitions, picking up one draw and losing four since the start of May.

Chicago Fire are without a win in four straight MLS away games, claiming one point from a possible 12 in that time.

Toronto FC vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Toronto FC and Chicago Fire find themselves languishing at the wrong end of the table and will head into the game in search of all three points. The Reds have been tough to crack at home in the league and should claim a narrow win in this one.

Prediction: Toronto FC 2-1 Chicago Fire

Toronto FC vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Toronto FC

Tip 2: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last seven meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of their last seven clashes)

