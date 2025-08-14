Toronto FC vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th August 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Toronto FC lock horns with an impressive Columbus Crew side in an important encounter at the BMO Field on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes over the past year and will want to win this game.

Toronto FC vs Columbus Crew Preview

Columbus Crew are currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Crew edged Leon to a narrow 1-0 victory in the Leagues Cup in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Toronto FC, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Canadian outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Philadelphia Union last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Toronto FC vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus Crew have a good recent record against Toronto FC and have won 20 out of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Toronto FC's 12 victories.

Toronto FC are winless in their last two matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a narrow 1-0 margin against San Diego FC last month.

Columbus Crew have won each of their last two matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming on penalties at the hands of Toluca in the Leagues Cup last month.

Columbus Crew are unbeaten in their last six matches against Toronto FC in all competitions and have managed to win five of these games.

Toronto FC vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Columbus Crew have been in excellent form so far this season and will be intent on making the most of their impressive form. Diego Rossi has been lethal for the Crew and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Toronto FC have struggled this season and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this match. Columbus Crew are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Toronto FC 1-3 Columbus Crew

Toronto FC vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Columbus Crew to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Columbus Crew to score first - Yes

