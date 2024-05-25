Toronto FC vs FC Cincinnati Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Toronto FC take on FC Cincinnati in an important clash at the BMO Field on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Toronto FC are currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The hosts thrashed Saint-Laurent by an 8-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

FC Cincinnati, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The away side eased past St. Louis City by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Toronto FC vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head

FC Cincinnati have a good recent record against Toronto FC and have won six out of the 11 matches played between the two teams. Toronto FC have managed four victories against FC Cincinnati and will need to close the gap this weekend.

Toronto FC form guide: W-W-L-L-W

FC Cincinnati form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Toronto FC vs FC Cincinnati Team News

Toronto FC

Federico Bernardeschi is serving a suspension at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game. Shane O'Neill and Brandon Servania are injured and have been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Shane O'Neill, Brandon Servania

Doubtful: Riche Laryea, Jonathan Osorio, Kevin Long

Suspended: Federico Bernardeschi

FC Cincinnati

Aaron Boupendza and Yuya Kubo are injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game. DeAndre Yedlin, Alvas Powell, and Corey Baird are carrying knocks and might not be included in the squad.

Injured: Aaron Boupendza, Yuya Kubo

Doubtful: DeAndre Yedlin, Alvas Powell, Corey Baird

Suspended: None

Toronto FC vs FC Cincinnati Predicted XI

Toronto FC Predicted XI (3-4-3): Johnson; Rosted, Gomis, Petretta; Flores, Coello, Longstaff, Spicer; Etienne, Insigne, Owusu

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (3-4-3): Celentano; Keller, Miazga, Murphy; Halsey, Nwobodo, Bucha, Orellano; Acosta, Santos, Valenzuela

Toronto FC vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

FC Cincinnati have been in exceptional form this season and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. Luciano Acosta has been excellent so far and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Toronto FC have also improved in recent weeks and will look to step up to the plate in this clash. FC Cincinnati are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Toronto FC 1-3 FC Cincinnati