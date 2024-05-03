Toronto FC vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2024

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Toronto FC and FC Dallas go head-to-head at BMO Field on Saturday.

Having failed to win the last four meetings between the sides, the Reds will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors and maintain their new-found form.

Toronto FC turned in a resilient team display last weekend when they fought back from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Orlando City at the Exploria Stadium.

John Herdman’s men have now won three games on the bounce, including a 5-0 hammering of Simcoe County Rovers FC in the Canadian Championship on April 25.

With 16 points from 10 matches, Toronto are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference table, five points behind league leaders Inter Miami.

FC Dallas, on the other hand, finally stopped the rot as they secured a much-needed 2-0 victory over 10-man Houston Dynamo at the Toyota Stadium last Saturday.

Before that, Nicolas Estevez’s side were on a seven-match winless run, claiming two draws and losing five since securing a 2-1 victory over San Jose Earthquakes in February’s season opener.

With eight points from nine matches, Dallas are currently 13th in the Western Conference standings, just four points above rock-bottom San Jose.

Toronto FC vs FC Dallas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 22 meetings between the sides, FC Dallas boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Toronto FC have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Dallas are on a four-match unbeaten run against Herdman’s men, claiming three wins and one draw since a 1-0 defeat in May 2016.

Toronto have won all but one of their five home games this season, with a 3-1 loss against Sporting Kansas City on March 31 being the exception.

Toronto FC vs FC Dallas Prediction

After a tough start to the season, Dallas will be looking to pick up where they left off against Houston Dynamo and put together a fine run of form. However, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against a resurgent Toronto side who have been rock-solid at home this season.

That said, we fancy the Reds to come away with all three points and end their winless run in this fixture.

Prediction: Toronto FC 2-1 FC Dallas

Toronto FC vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Toronto FC to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Toronto’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been more than five bookings in four of the Reds’ last five outings)