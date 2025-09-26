Toronto FC vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th September 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Toronto FC lock horns with Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano's Inter Miami side in an important clash at the BMO Field on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Toronto FC vs Inter Miami Preview

Inter Miami are currently in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Herons thrashed New York City FC by a comprehensive 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Toronto FC, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Columbus Crew this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Toronto FC vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Miami have a good recent record against Toronto FC and have won nine out of the last 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Toronto FC's two victories.

After a run of two consecutive defeats without scoring a single goal in all competitions, Inter Miami have won each of their last three games and have scored a total of 10 goals during this period.

Lionel Messi has found the back of the net in each of his last three games in MLS for Inter Miami and has scored a total of five goals during this period.

Toronto FC have played out draws in each of their last six matches in MLS - the longest such run in the club's history.

Toronto FC vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have been in excellent form in recent weeks and will look to make the most of their purple patch. Lionel Messi was at his sensational best against New York City FC and will look to bring his experience to the fore this weekend.

Toronto FC have been underwhelming this season and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Inter Miami are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Toronto FC 1-3 Inter Miami

Toronto FC vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

