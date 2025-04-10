Toronto FC vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th April 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Toronto FC lock horns with an impressive Minnesota United side in an important encounter at the BMO Field on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Toronto FC vs Minnesota United Preview

Minnesota United are currently in third place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side defeated New York City FC by a 2-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Toronto FC, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have struggled to impose themselves this season. The hosts played out a 1-1 draw against Inter Miami in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Toronto FC vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Toronto FC have a slight edge over Minnesota United and have won two out of the four matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Minnesota United's one victory.

The home side has not lost any of the four matches played between Toronto FC and Minnesota United in MLS, with Toronto FC winning both their home games against Minnesota United.

Toronto FC are winless in 13 matches on the trot in all competitions in a run dating back to last September - the joint-longest winless streak in the club's history.

Minnesota United are unbeaten in their last six matches in MLS - they had suffered a defeat in their opening game in the competition this season.

Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne have contributed to 69 goals for Toronto FC in the last three years.

Toronto FC vs Minnesota United Prediction

Minnesota United have an impressive squad at their disposal and are in excellent form at the moment. Tani Oluwaseyi has been a revelation for his side this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Toronto FC have struggled this season and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match. Minnesota United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Toronto FC 1-2 Minnesota United

Toronto FC vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Minnesota United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Toronto FC to score first - Yes

