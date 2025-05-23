Toronto FC vs Nashville Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24, 2025

Nashville return to action in MLS when they visit BMO Field to face Toronto FC on Saturday. Robin Fraser’s hosts are winless in four league meetings in the fixture since a 4-3 victory in April 2022.
Toronto turned in a performance of the highest quality last Saturday when they secured a 6-1 victory over CF Montreal at the Saputo Stadium. Fraser’s side had lost four of their previous five matches across competitions, with a 2-0 win over DC United at BMO Field on May 10 being the exception.
Toronto have 13 points from 14 matches sit 13th in the Eastern Conference, only above Atlanta United and Montreal.
Meanwhile, Nashville turned in a fine show of fighting spirit as they snatched a 3-2 victory over Orlando City at the Exploria Stadium in the US Open Cup last 16 on Thursday.
It was in keeping with their fine run of results in MLS, where B.J. Callaghan’s men are on a five-game unbeaten run, winning three, since a 3-0 defeat to Seattle Sounders in April.
Nashville have 24 points from 14 matches to sit fourth in the Eastern Conference, four points adrift of leaders Philadelphia Union.
Toronto FC vs Nashville Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Nashville have four wins from their previous 10 meetings, losing three.
- Nashville have won one of their most recent five away matches in MLS this season, losing three.
- Toronto have won one of their last 12 home games across competitions, losing eight, since September 2024.
Toronto FC vs Nashville Prediction
Buoyed by their emphatic win over Montreal, Toronto will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence as they look to surge from the bottom half of the table. However, given the gulf in quality between the two teams and their contrasting form, expect Nashville to secure all three points.
Prediction: Toronto 0-2 Nashville
Toronto FC vs Nashville Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Nashville to win
Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of Toronto’s last five games.)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of Toronto’s last 10 outings.)