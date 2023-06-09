Toronto FC vs Nashville SC Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th June 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Toronto FC lock horns with an impressive Nashville SC side in an important encounter at the BMO Field on Saturday.

Toronto FC vs Nashville SC Preview

Toronto FC are currently in 12th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Minnesota United in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Nashville SC, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive so far this season. The away side edged FC Dallas to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Toronto FC vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Toronto FC and Nashville SC are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won two matches apiece out of the six matches that have been played between the two teams.

Toronto are unbeaten in their last four matches against Nashville SC in the MLS but were held to a goalless draw in their previous such match at home in the competition.

Toronto FC have lost only one of their nine matches at home in the MLS this season, with their only such defeat coming at the hands of New England Revolution last month.

Nashville SC are unbeaten in their last eight matches in the MLS and have won six of their last seven games in the competition.

Lorenzo Insigne has bagged one goal and two assists in his last two games and has been involved in all three of Toronto FC's last three goals.

Toronto FC vs Nashville SC Prediction

Toronto FC have a formidable squad at their disposal and will be intent on stepping up to the plate this season. Lorenzo Insigne can be lethal on his day and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Nashville SC have a stellar record this year and are in excellent form going into this game. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Toronto FC 2-2 Nashville SC

Toronto FC vs Nashville SC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nashville SC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lorenzo Insigne to score - Yes

