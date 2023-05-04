Toronto FC vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | May 6th 2023

Toronto FC will be looking to pick up successive wins for the first time this season when they play host to New England Revolution on Saturday.

The Revs are unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions and will aim to maintain this fine run of form.

Toronto FC returned to winning ways last Sunday when they edged out New York City FC 1-0 on home turf. Bob Bradley’s side were previously on a five-game winless run, picking up four draws and losing once in that time.

With 12 points from 10 matches, Toronto FC are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference standings but could potentially move level on points with fourth-placed Nashville with a win this weekend.

Meanwhile, New England Revolution turned in a resilient team performance last time out as they came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against second-placed FC Cincinnati.

Bruce Arena’s side have now gone eight consecutive games without defeat across all competitions, claiming five wins and three draws since a 4-0 loss against Los Angeles FC on March 13.

New England Revolution currently sit at the top of the Eastern Conference table, only above FC Cincinnati thanks to their superior goal difference.

Toronto FC vs New England Revolution Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

With 14 wins from the last 37 meetings between the teams, New England Revolution boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Toronto FC have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

The Reds are unbeaten in eight of their last nine games against New England Revolution, claiming four wins and four draws since May 2018.

Arena’s men are currently on a seven-match unbeaten run in the MLS, stretching back to March’s 4-0 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles FC.

Toronto FC are yet to lose a home game this season, having picked up two wins and three draws in their five matches so far.

Toronto FC vs New England Revolution Prediction

Toronto FC snapped their poor run of results last time out and will be looking to put together a fine run of form. However, the Revs have enjoyed a superb start to the season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Toronto FC 1-2 New England Revolution

Toronto FC vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New England Revolution

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (The Revs have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four matches)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the last 10 clashes between the sides)

