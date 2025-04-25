Toronto FC vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025

Toronto FC and New York City FC return to action in MLS as they lock horns at BMO Field on Saturday. The Reds have lost their last four meetings against Pascal Jansen’s visitors.

Toronto secured their first victory of the 2025 MLS campaign when they edged out 10-man Real Salt Lake 1-0 at the American First Field on Sunday. Before that, the Reds were on a 16-game winless run across competitions, losing 10, since a 2-1 victory over Austin FC in September.

With seven points from nine matches, Toronto are bottom but one in the Eastern Conference, only above last-placed Montreal.

New York, meanwhile, were sent crashing back to earth last time out as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to New England Revolution at Subaru Park. That followed a 1-0 home victory over Philadelphia Union on April 13, which snapped Jansen’s men three-game winless run.

New York have 11 points from nine matches to sit 10th in the East but could move into sixth with all three points this weekend.

Toronto FC vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York have 11 wins from their last 27 meetings with Toronto, losing nine.

New York are on a four-game winning streak against the Reds, scoring 13 goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 1-0 defeat in April 2023.

Toronto are winless in six MLS home games, losing four. since September.

New York are without an away win this season, losing three, conceding nine goals and scoring five.

Toronto FC vs New York City FC Prediction

Buoyed by their hard-earned win over Real Salt Lake, Toronto take on New York City with confidence as they look to put together a fine run of form. However, the two teams are evenly matched and could cancel out each other out.

Prediction: Toronto 1-1 New York

Toronto FC vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Toronto’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in their last nine meetings.)

