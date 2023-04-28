Toronto FC vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | April 29th 2023

Toronto FC and New York will battle for three points at BMO Field for an MLS fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 4-2 defeat away to Philadelphia Union in the MLS Cup in midweek. Mikae Uhre scored a hat-trick to inspire the win and help his side progress to the next round.

Toronto FC will turn their attention back to the MLS, with their last league game seeing them share the spoils in a 2-2 draw against Atalanta United on home turf. Brandon Servania equalized for the hosts in the fourth minute of injury time after Machop Chol had put the visitors ahead in the 76th minute.

New York City FC, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-1 home win over FC Dallas last weekend. Santiago Rodriguez's brace inspired his side to the win.

The victory saw the Cityzens climb to fourth spot in the league, having garnered 15 points from nine games. Toronto FC sit in 12th spot with nine points from as many matches.

Toronto FC vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 23rd meeting between the two sides. Toronto FC lead 8-7, while seven previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in April 2022 when New York City FC claimed a 5-4 home win.

Each of the last four meetings have witnessed goals at both ends, while the last three have produced four goals or more.

Toronto FC are on a five-game winless streak in the league, with their defeat to Philadelphia Union halting a run of four successive matches.

Five of New York City FC's last five games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Toronto FC vs New York City FC Prediction

Both sides come into the game in contrasting form, with Toronto FC currently on a five-game winless run, while New York City FC are unbeaten in four.

There is little to choose between the two sides in recent head-to-head games, with both sides having alternated three wins and a draw each in their last eight fixtures against one another.

Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Toronto FC 2-2 New York City FC

Toronto FC vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes