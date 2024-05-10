Toronto FC vs New York City FC Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as New York City FC take on Toronto FC at the BMO Field on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive so far and have a point to prove this weekend.

New York City FC are currently in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Colorado Rapids last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Toronto FC, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The hosts eased past Saint-Laurent by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Toronto FC vs New York City FC Head-to-Head

New York City FC have a slight edge over Toronto FC and have won 10 out of the 26 matches played between the two teams. Toronto FC have managed nine victories against New York City FC and will look to even the scales this weekend.

Toronto FC form guide: W-W-W-W-W

New York City FC form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Toronto FC vs New York City FC Team News

Toronto FC

Brandon Servania, Richie Laryea, and Shane O'Neill are injured at the moment and will be unavailable for selection. Lorenzo Insigne and Jordan Perruzza are also struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Brandon Servania, Richie Laryea, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Shane O'Neill

Doubtful: Lorenzo Insigne, Jordan Perruzza, Raoul Petretta

Suspended: None

New York City FC

Maximiliano Moralez has sustained a knock and will not be able to feature in this game. Rio Hope-Gund has also suffered a leg injury and has been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Maximiliano Moralez, Rio Hope-Gund

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Toronto FC vs New York City FC Prediction

Toronto FC have been impressive over the past year and will be intent on making their mark this weekend. The Canadian side can pack a punch on its day and will look to make the most of its purple patch.

New York City FC have shown flashes of their ability so far but have issues to address ahead of this game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Toronto FC 1-1 New York City FC