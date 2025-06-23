Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25th 2025

Toronto FC will host New York Red Bulls at the BMO Field on Wednesday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The hosts will be desperate to get a result and finally get what has been a disastrous season going.

Ad

Toronto suffered a third consecutive loss and their 10th of the league season in a 2-0 defeat to Charlotte FC in their last outing. The Reds have failed to make the playoffs in the past four years and are on course for an even worse season, having only picked up three league wins after 17 games played so far.

New York Red Bulls are 16 places and 14 points clear of the hosts on the combined MLS league table despite their 2-1 loss to Austin FC last weekend. The visitors have won four of their last five competitive games and will be keen to return to winning ways this weekend and move into comfortable playoff spots early in the final half of the season.

Ad

Trending

Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 46 previous occasions going into the weekend. Toronto have won 10 of those meetings, 11 have ended in draws while the Red Bulls have won the remaining 25.

The hosts are winless in normal time across the last 10 editions of this fixture, with their last normal time victory coming in the 2018-19 season.

The Reds are without a clean sheet in their last five matches.

Red Bulls have scored an impressive 12 goals across the last five meetings with Toronto.

Only two teams in the Eastern Conference have scored less than Toronto FC’s 18 league goals this season.

Ad

Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Toronto are underdogs going into the weekend and will need to be at their best to get a result against a side in much better form.

NYRB will fancy their chances heading into the midweek clash, having won three of their last four league matches. They have, however, struggled for results on the road in the league this season and may have to settle for a point here.

Ad

Prediction: Toronto FC 2-2 New York Red Bulls

Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two team have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in three of the hosts' last four games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More