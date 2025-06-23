Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25th 2025

Toronto FC will host New York Red Bulls at the BMO Field on Wednesday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The hosts will be desperate to get a result and finally get what has been a disastrous season going.
Toronto suffered a third consecutive loss and their 10th of the league season in a 2-0 defeat to Charlotte FC in their last outing. The Reds have failed to make the playoffs in the past four years and are on course for an even worse season, having only picked up three league wins after 17 games played so far.
New York Red Bulls are 16 places and 14 points clear of the hosts on the combined MLS league table despite their 2-1 loss to Austin FC last weekend. The visitors have won four of their last five competitive games and will be keen to return to winning ways this weekend and move into comfortable playoff spots early in the final half of the season.
Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sides have met on 46 previous occasions going into the weekend. Toronto have won 10 of those meetings, 11 have ended in draws while the Red Bulls have won the remaining 25.
- The hosts are winless in normal time across the last 10 editions of this fixture, with their last normal time victory coming in the 2018-19 season.
- The Reds are without a clean sheet in their last five matches.
- Red Bulls have scored an impressive 12 goals across the last five meetings with Toronto.
- Only two teams in the Eastern Conference have scored less than Toronto FC’s 18 league goals this season.
Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls Prediction
Toronto are underdogs going into the weekend and will need to be at their best to get a result against a side in much better form.
NYRB will fancy their chances heading into the midweek clash, having won three of their last four league matches. They have, however, struggled for results on the road in the league this season and may have to settle for a point here.
Prediction: Toronto FC 2-2 New York Red Bulls
Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two team have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in three of the hosts' last four games)