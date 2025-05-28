Toronto FC vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28th 2025

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Toronto FC and Philadelphia Union go head-to-head on Wednesday. Bradley Carnell’s men, who have lost their last five visits to BMO Field since October 2020, will look to end this dry spell and secure a third away win on the trot.

Toronto FC continue to struggle for results in the wrong end of the table as they suffered a 2-1 loss against Nashville at BMO Field last Sunday.

Robin Fraser’s men have now lost five of their most recent seven outings, a run which saw them crash out of the Canadian Championship courtesy of a penalty-shootout loss against CF Montreal on May 1.

Toronto FC have picked up just 13 points from their 15 MLS matches so far to sit 15th in the Eastern Conference table, only above rock-bottom CF Montreal.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Union were left red-faced last time out as they played out a 3-3 stalemate with Inter Miami after blowing a two-goal lead in the final eight minutes.

However, Carnell’s men have gone nine straight games without defeat, picking up two draws and seven wins — including a 4-1 victory over Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the round of 16 of the US Open Cup on May 22.

Philadelphia Union have picked up 30 points from their 15 league matches so far to sit top of the conference standings, one point above second-placed Cincinnati.

Toronto FC vs Philadelphia Union Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 15 wins from the last 34 meetings between the sides, Toronto boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Philadelphia Union have picked up 11 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Philadelphia have failed to win their last five visits to BMO Field, losing four and picking up one draw since a 2-1 victory in May 2019.

Toronto have won just one of their last 12 home competitive matches while losing nine and claiming two draws since mid-September.

Toronto FC vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

While Toronto FC have struggled to impose themselves this season, Philadelphia Union have put together a solid run of form and will look to open up a four-point lead at the top of the table. That said, we predict Carnell’s men will come away with the desired result and extend Toronto’s woes on home turf.

Prediction: Toronto FC 1-2 Philadelphia Union

Toronto FC vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in nine of the last 10 meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of their most recent seven encounters)

