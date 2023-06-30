Toronto FC vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st July 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Toronto FC take on an impressive Real Salt Lake side in an important clash at the BMO Field on Saturday.

Toronto FC vs Real Salt Lake Preview

Toronto FC are currently in 14th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of New England Revolution in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Minnesota United last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Toronto FC vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Salt Lake have a good recent record against Toronto FC and have won 10 out of the last 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Toronto FC's six victories.

Real Salt Lake have won only one of their last nine matches against Toronto FC in all competitions and have lost each of their last two games away from home against the Canadian side.

Toronto FC have lost only one of their first 10 matches at home in the MLS this season - the third-lowest such tally in the competition so far.

Real Salt Lake are unbeaten in their last nine matches away from home in the MLS and have not lost such a game since April this year - a club record in this regard.

Toronto FC vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Toronto FC have struggled in the Eastern Conference this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The hosts are dangerously close to the bottom of the table and have a point to prove this weekend.

Real Salt Lake have shown considerable improvement in recent months and have stepped up admirably away from home. The away side are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Toronto FC 1-2 Real Salt Lake

Toronto FC vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Salt Lake

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Salt Lake to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Diego Luna to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes