Toronto FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2023

Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps face off in a warm-up friendly on Wednesday ahead of the new MLS campaign.

The Whitecaps are unbeaten in four consecutive games against the hosts and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC @WhitecapsFC



Tickets starting as low as $28 🎟 Book now and secure the best seats at @BCPlace 🏟



#VWFC Single match tickets ON-SALE NOW!Tickets starting as low as $28 🎟 Book now and secure the best seats at @BCPlace 🏟 Single match tickets ON-SALE NOW! 🌊Tickets starting as low as $28 🎟 Book now and secure the best seats at @BCPlace 🏟#VWFC

Off the back of a disappointing 13th place in the Eastern Conference, the goal for Toronto this season will be an immediate return to the playoffs.

The Reds were last in action on October 9, when they suffered a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Philadelphia Union in their final game of the regular season.

Toronto FC will take to the pitch for the first time this year on a run of six consecutive games without a win, while they have managed just one win in nine since last August.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC @WhitecapsFC



@lvlightsfc

🗓 Sun, Feb 12

3:30PM PT

Indio, CA

🏟️ Empire Polo Field



#VWFC We’ve got the *real* football scheduled for your Super Bowl Sunday🗓 Sun, Feb 123:30PM PTIndio, CA🏟️ Empire Polo Field We’ve got the *real* football scheduled for your Super Bowl Sunday 😜⚽️🆚 @lvlightsfc🗓 Sun, Feb 12 🕛 3:30PM PT 📍 Indio, CA🏟️ Empire Polo Field#VWFC

Meanwhile, Vancouver Whitecaps were involved in a share of the spoils for the second consecutive game as they played out a 1-1 draw with Charlotte FC in their MLS pre-season clash.

This followed a similar 1-1 draw with DC United on February 1 which saw their three-game losing streak come to an end.

Like Toronto FC, the Whitecaps also failed to make it to last season’s playoff and will be looking to secure post-season football this campaign.

Toronto FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 20 meetings between the sides, Toronto FC holds a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

The Whitecaps are unbeaten in their last four matches against Toronto, claiming one draw and three wins, including their penalty shootout victory in July’s Canadian Cup final.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC @WhitecapsFC



Next up vs Toronto FC on Wed, Feb 8 at 1pm PT



#VWFC Tough battle today under the hot sun 🥵Next upvs Toronto FC on Wed, Feb 8 at 1pm PT Tough battle today under the hot sun 🥵☀️Next up ➡️ vs Toronto FC on Wed, Feb 8 at 1pm PT 🍁#VWFC https://t.co/nnIYRhpSRa

The Reds lost their last five matches before the length break, while they are unbeaten in six consecutive outings since the start of September.

Like the hosts, Vancouver Whitecaps head into the midweek clash winless in four straight games across all competitions, losing three and claiming one draw in that time.

Toronto FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

While the full-time result remains somewhat unimportant as both sides look to build fitness ahead of the forthcoming campaign, we expect a thrilling contest nonetheless. The Whitecaps have enjoyed a solid run of results in recent meetings between the sides and we are backing them to come away victorious once again.

Prediction: Toronto FC 1-2 Vancouver Whitecaps

Toronto FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vancouver Whitecaps

Tip 2: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of the last seven meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corners in four of their last five matches)

Poll : 0 votes